Residents of Shenyang, Northeast China's Liaoning Province visit the "September 18" History Museum and hold commemorative activities on Wednesday to mark the 89th anniversary of the 9/18 Incident in rememberance of the history, the national humiliation and the revitalization of the Chinese nation. The 9/18 Incident took place in 1931, which started the Chinese people's 14-year resistance against Japanese aggression in China. Photo: IC