Editor's Note: The outline of the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-30) calls for building a modern industrial system, consolidating the foundation of the real economy, and accelerating high-level technological self-reliance and self-strength to lead the development of new quality productive forces. These ...

By Li Xuanmin, Chen Zishuai and Yu Jiayin in Shenzhen | 2026/8/13 22:01:54