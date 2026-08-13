BUSINESS
US soybean exports projected to grow 5%, China market remains key: industry council

US soybean exports are projected to grow by 5 percent in the 2026/27 marketing year, driven by rising demand across multiple markets and expectations of a return to normal trade relations with China, the world's largest soybean importer and historically the top export market for US soybeans, according to a ...

China-bound summer bookings surge 105% for South Korean travel agency

Summer bookings for China trips have surged remarkably for South Korean travel agencies, fueled by China's visa-free entry policy, ultra-short flights, improved travel experience and expanding air capacity. The surging demand has prompted local tour operators to launch a wider array of packages to various destinations.

GT VOICE
GT Voice: What are China's tech giants betting on with AI spending?

Tencent Holdings Ltd's financial report for the second quarter of 2026 has quickly captured market attention, especially for its massive spending on artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure.

EXPERT ASSESSMENT
Nation's import market offers different story from 'China shock' narrative

International businesses are taking a closer look at China's import market. The first batch of exhibits for the 9th China International Import Expo (CIIE) is now on its way to ...


BIZ GRAPHIC
GraphicAnalysis: What's behind China's fastest-growing DRAM chips maker CXMT?
China's top DRAM (dynamic random-access memory) chipmaker ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT) was listed on the A-share market on July 27, with company shares soaring 471.59 percent at the opening, pushing its market value past 3.31 trillion yuan ($490.5 billion) - ...
B&R INITIATIVE
Central Asia's first urban light rail launches operation in Astana, marking a major BRI milestone for China and Kazakhstan
The first phase of the Astana Light Rail project in Kazakhstan's capital Astana officially began operation on Saturday, marking the launch of Central Asia's first urban light rail system, with China Construction Sixth Engineering Bureau Co, a subsidiary of China ...
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