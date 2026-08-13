US soybean exports are projected to grow by 5 percent in the 2026/27 marketing year, driven by rising demand across multiple markets and expectations of a return to normal trade relations with China, the world's largest soybean importer and historically the top export market for US soybeans, according to a ...
Summer bookings for China trips have surged remarkably for South Korean travel agencies, fueled by China's visa-free entry policy, ultra-short flights, improved travel experience and expanding air capacity. The surging demand has prompted local tour operators to launch a wider array of packages to various destinations.
Tencent Holdings Ltd's financial report for the second quarter of 2026 has quickly captured market attention, especially for its massive spending on artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure.
International businesses are taking a closer look at China's import market. The first batch of exhibits for the 9th China International Import Expo (CIIE) is now on its way to ...
China's auto exports are entering a new phase. In July, China exported 1.043 million vehicles, up 81.3 percent year-on-year, marking the second consecutive month that monthly exports exceeded 1 million units. The surge has come at a time when some ...
Chinese semiconductor giants Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) and Hua Hong Grace Semiconductor on Thursday posted strong results for the second quarter of 2026. The rapid growth of China's domestic chip manufacturing sector highlights the strong industrial spillover and broader ...
Editor's Note: The outline of the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-30) calls for building a modern industrial system, consolidating the foundation of the real economy, and accelerating high-level technological self-reliance and self-strength to lead the development of new quality productive forces. These ...
The second World Humanoid Robot Games (WHRG) will be held in Beijing on August 22 at the National Speed Skating Oval, also known as the "Ice Ribbon," doubling its event roster and sharply tightening the rules of autonomy control — ...
Chinese memory-chip producers maintained rapid development in the second quarter of 2026, with Yangtze Memory Technologies Co (YMTC) entering the global top three in NAND flash shipments for the first time and the newly listed ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT)'s DRAM ...
Washington's latest push to tighten restrictions on China's access to critical materials related to artificial intelligence (AI) under the banner of strengthening supply chains, with a so-called pilot platform in Panama, cannot slow China's AI development and will only create ...
China will continue to levy anti-dumping duties on imports of single-mode optical fibers from India for another five years, China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) said on Thursday.
Chinese AI company DeepSeek has unveiled the official version of DeepSeek-V4-Pro late Wednesday, featuring significantly enhanced agent capabilities and support for the Responses Application Programming Interface (API) and Codex integration, the company said in a post on its website.
The Lianyungang-Yizheng crude oil pipeline, a key national oil and natural gas transport project, successfully commenced operations on its Lianyungang-Huai'an section on Thursday, PipeChina, the project developer, told the Global Times. The project can transport over 18 million tons of ...
Nation's value added in the service sector grew 5.2 percent year-on-year, 0.5 percentage points faster than overall economic growth. Retail sales of services rose 5.3 percent year-on-year. In the first half of the year, the service sector expanded steadily, playing ...
The 2026 Digital Intelligent Economy Forum was held in Langfang, North China's Hebei Province, on Wednesday. At the forum, organizer People's Daily Culture and Technology Co unveiled a “5A Framework” for enterprise intelligent transformation, aimed at helping businesses comprehensively innovate ...
Each year, surging temperatures put China's power grid to the test at the height of summer. In recent weeks, sweltering heat and high humidity have gripped many megacities, driving electricity demand to record highs. While rolling blackouts in response to a ...
A 19-story hotel in Brisbane was not a conventional construction project in Australia, much of it having already been built thousands of kilometers away, inside a factory in south China. Its room modules arrived with walls, pipes, wiring and interior fittings ...
Freight trains linking south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region with Vietnam now operate on a daily basis, up from the previous schedule of three days a week, carrying electronics and machinery south while bringing tropical fruit, including durian and mangosteen, ...
Alibaba Cloud on Tuesday officially launched its Lingjun Zhenwu M890 supernode instance in Ulanqab, North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, with the first batch of instances now available for sale in the region.
As of the beginning of August this year, IPO proceeds in Hong Kong have reached $41 billion, surpassing the full-year total of 2025, and another record is expected this year, an executive of the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) ...
Months-long American export license delays are costing the US billions in exports and eroding American market share globally, the US-China Business Council (USCBC) said in a flash survey released on Tuesday.
Some Western politicians have been smearing Chinese green products and even advocating for a “decoupling,” but reality tells a different story. Recently, a mayor in New Zealand is reportedly pushing for a solar upgrade at energy-hungry public facilities after witnessing ...
Equipped with China's homegrown BeiDou positioning systems, drones and sensors, four vessels began trial runs along China's Pinglu Canal on Wednesday. The canal, which is planned for opening in September, will greatly inject economic vitality to areas along its route ...
US-based premium activewear and lifestyle brand Alo stepped up its expansion in China on Wednesday, launching an exclusive flagship store on Tmall while preparing brick-and-mortar stores in cities including Beijing and Shanghai, adding to a growing number of US consumer ...
The yen has weakened in recent days, edging closer to the psychologically important 160 level against the US dollar. The decline comes despite the widely watched move by Washington to join Tokyo in supporting the currency. Less than two weeks ...
Chinese plush toys, new-energy vehicles and robots often grab global headlines. Beyond the spotlight, however, many unassuming Chinese exports are quietly making great gains in markets around the world.
China noted that the central and local governments of Spain have made positive comments about the project, and China stands ready to continue deepening practical cooperation with Spain under the principles of mutual respect and mutual benefit, Guo Jiakun, a ...
The Trump administration has formally lifted restrictions on the use of TikTok on US federal government devices following the restructuring of the platform's US operations. Analysts said TikTok's continued operation in the US after years of political and regulatory pressure ...
The Brand Day showcased continued breakthroughs in technology and products, while also highlighting personal growth and long-term commitment.
China's Erenhot railway port, a major border crossing between China and Mongolia in North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, saw its 3,000th China-Europe freight train of the year depart on Wednesday, marking a new milestone in the port's cross-border transport ...
China's auto exports maintained strong growth in July, with shipments exceeding 1 million units for two consecutive months in June and July, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) released on Wednesday, and new-energy vehicle (NEV) exports were ...
Home-made C919 aircraft started an international route from Beijing to Ulaanbaatar, capital of Mongolia on Wednesday afternoon, marking the first international passenger service for the Chinese-built jet.
China's new-energy vehicle (NEV) sales in July accounted for more than 60 percent of the monthly new car sales for the first time, while the cumulative share for the first seven months also surpassed 50 percent, industry data showed on ...
Foreign financial institutions are finding a stronger investment case in China's hard-tech industries as breakthroughs in AI, semiconductors, and advanced manufacturing are driving more exports, higher earnings, and growing interest from global investors. China's high-tech exports surged over 50 percent year ...
China is set to launch the first international commercial route operated by its homegrown C919 aircraft on Wednesday, connecting Beijing with Ulaanbaatar, capital of Mongolia, according to Air China. As of Aug. 10, the domestically developed large passenger jet had served ...
The Pinglu Canal in South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region started live-ship navigation trial on Wednesday. It is the first full-channel, all-vessel-type live-ship trial on the canal and the last test before the waterway fully opens to navigation in September, ...
Manus, an AI agent released by Singapore-based tech start-up Monica, said in a note to users on Tuesday that it will soon return to operating as an independent company.
US-based Mammoth Freighters decided to establish China's first Boeing 777 wide-body passenger-to-freighter conversion production line in Qingdao, East China's Shandong Province, making the city the world's third and the Asia-Pacific's only Boeing 777 conversion hub.
The latest labor force survey released by Statistics Canada has taken the market by surprise. Canada's employment jumped by 75,100 positions in July on strong gains in both the full-time and part-time sectors. The jobless rate fell for the third ...
A few days ago, The New York Times published a story with the headline “China's Robots Know Kung Fu and Can Scale Walls. Can They Woo Investors?” Soon after, China's capital market delivered its answer through Unitree Robotics' IPO. Investors ...
China's Unitree Robotics announced on Tuesday evening the preliminary results of its offline share placement and the winning numbers for its online offering as part of its initial public offering (IPO) on the STAR Market. A total of 19,414 winning ...
Northwest China's Qinghai Province ran its first freight train directly to Laos on Tuesday, hauling 1,150 tons of urea produced by Qinghai Yuntianhua International Fertilizer Co out of the Shuangzhai logistics center in Xining and onto the China-Laos Railway for ...
Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) technology companies are gaining a growing foothold among international users, with their models topping rankings on some leading industry platforms, ahead of their US counterparts.
China saw robust exports in electric vehicles (EV), lithium batteries and photovoltaic products, known as the "new three," in the first half of this year. More notably, robotics, artificial intelligence (AI) and innovative drugs, which represent the future direction of ...
Trade via the China-Laos Railway surpassed 20 billion yuan ($2.96 billion) in the first seven months of the year, up 29.9 percent year-on-year, customs data showed. The infrastructure project is further expanding its spillover effects on trade and cooperation among ...
China's rapid rise in innovation capabilities has drawn broad recognition and positive assessments from the international community. However, some have taken a different stance, expressing concerns over China's technological and industrial advancement and even promoting the so-called “China Shock 2.0” ...
Starting Wednesday, home-made C919 aircraft will fly a daily international route from Beijing to Ulan Bator in Mongolia, marking the first routine international passenger service for the Chinese-built jet.
In recent years, some economies, anxious about their own industrial competitiveness and market position, have politicized economic and trade issues, taking turns to hype false narratives such as "China overcapacity" and a "China Shock 2.0," and using them as pretexts ...
A Chinese shipping company is set to launch a regular container service to Europe via Russia's Northern Sea Route, probably this week, with eight weekly sailings planned during this year's Arctic navigation season - part of a broader push by ...
For many overseas travelers arriving in Shanghai, the Bund and the Oriental Pearl Tower are no longer the first stops on their itineraries. Instead, they head straight to the South Bund Soft Spinning Material Market, where custom-tailored outfits have become ...
The designation of Deutsche Bank, a key and influential bank in Europe, to serve as the yuan-clearing bank will greatly facilitate and expand the use of the yuan in the EU market, providing more impetus to broader China-EU economic and ...
A Chinese shipping company has confirmed with the Global Times the plan to launch a regular container service via Russia's Northern Sea Route to Europe this week, marking a new Arctic option for Asia-Europe trade once it sets sail.
China has granted marketing approval of its first drug for the prevention of acute mountain sickness, filling the long-standing gap in the domestic market where no such medications had been available, Science and Technology Daily reported on Tuesday.
Editor's Note: The outline of the 15th Five-Year Plan called for building a modern industrial system, consolidating the foundation of the real economy, and accelerating high-level technological self-reliance and self-strength to lead the development of new quality productive forces. These goals ...
The world's largest impulse hydropower unit successfully completed its rotor hoisting at the Datang Zhala Hydropower Station in Southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region on Tuesday, the CCTV News reported. The milestone marks China's entry into the world's leading ranks in ...
The People's Bank of China (PBOC), China's central bank, has issued a reform and development plan for the 2026-2030 period, making work arrangements aimed at accelerating the building of a nation with a strong financial sector and improving the central ...
China's cutting-edge industrial upgrade witnessed two major landmarks on Monday, marking the country's full-fledged global lead in humanoid robotics and further solidifying the rise of its "new new three" strategic sectors — robotics, artificial intelligence and innovative medicine.
The Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) government said on Monday that the central government will issue 6 billion yuan ($889.20 million) of sovereign bonds in Macao on August 20.
China is stepping up the intelligent transformation of its high-risk coal mines, as the country's top economic planner and energy regulator rolled out a new development plan during the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-30) period that calls for greater use of ...
Flights between China and South Korea remained at a high level in the past two weeks, supported by network expansion and rising demand, industry data showed on Monday.
Chinese autonomous-driving company Pony.ai said on Monday that its cumulative autonomous-driving distance worldwide has surpassed 100 million kilometers, marking the latest milestone as China's driverless sector moves from technology validation toward mass production and scaled commercial deployment.
Fireworks bloomed in golden-red sparks across the night sky, the hems of Hanfu skirts swaying gently in the glow of the lanterns, while the steam from soup dumplings mingled with the bustling sounds of the marketplace. Several foreign tourists held ...
Recent media reports have questioned whether a natural gas plant built to power an Amazon data center project in Texas could become the largest climate polluter in the US. The controversy, whatever the eventual outcome, offers a reality check for ...
Due to intense demand, the final online winning rate of Unitree Robotics' IPO - China's first humanoid robot A-share stock - is razor-thin 0.0181 percent, the company announced on Monday. In plain language: you needed to be one of the ...
The joint ventures (JVs) of General Motors (GM) will continue to build Chevrolet products in China and explore opportunities in non-US overseas markets, General Motors China confirmed the Global Times on Monday, in response to media reports claiming that the ...
Germany's industrial woes have increasingly become a hot topic of discussion. The latest Engineer Monitor report from professional association Verein Deutscher Ingenieure and the German Economic Institute offers a new look at the issue.
China's largest pork-producing province has introduced a genomic breeding tool designed for indigenous pig breeding, a sign that the province is shifting from expanding volume toward improving hog quality.
China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) said on Monday it has made a preliminary ruling that imports of pecan (Carya illinoensis) from Mexico and the US are being dumped, causing material injury to China's domestic pecan industry.
Chinese robot maker Unitree Robotics on Monday opened subscriptions for its initial public offering (IPO) on the Shanghai Stock Exchange's STAR Market, putting a leading player in China's fast-growing humanoid robot industry in the capital-market spotlight.
After media reports saying that US tech firm Apple has been testing memory chips from Chinese chipmaker ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT) across product lines including iPhones and MacBooks, Chinese experts said on Monday that Apple may seek to adopt memory ...
Consumer-oriented embodied AI model developer Noin Intelligence announced a 500-million-yuan ($74.1 million) Angel++ funding round on Monday, the company said in a statement, marking another major capital inflow into embodied AI models as investors turn their attention toward the “brains” ...
China-made electric vehicles (EVs) accounted for 14.2 percent of European market sales in the first five months of 2026 despite the EU's steep tariffs. The growth showed that trade‑protectionist barriers can only serve as short‑lived obstacles, as consumers' purchasing choice ...
According to a Science and Technology Daily's Sunday report, China has discovered and named a new mineral, Wusihe germanium ore, with an average germanium oxide content of up to 72 percent, second only to germanite.
Heatwaves sweeping across Europe this summer have made air conditioners a hot commodity. For many European consumers, however, the challenge was not only purchasing a cooling device, but also having it delivered and installed quickly.
South Korea is grappling with scorching heat waves this summer, with temperatures soaring above 40 C in its capital city of Seoul for the first time since 2018. The extreme weather has dominated newspaper headlines lately, which has wreaked havoc ...
China's market landscape experienced a structural optimization in the first half of 2026, powered by a lineup of emerging and future-oriented industries.
German exports to China fell year-on-year in the first half of 2026, pointing to a deeper restructuring of bilateral trade as China moves up the manufacturing value chain, Chinese analysts said. They also cautioned that the decline should not be ...
Central China's Hunan Province, a key locality in developing trade ties with African countries, aims to ramp up its foreign trade with Africa to 80 billion yuan ($11.86 billion) by 2028, according to a three-year action plan posted on the ...
Global automakers are forging deeper and longer-term ties with China, as the country's role evolves beyond a key market into an increasingly important hub for automotive research and development (R&D) and innovation.
Chinese chipmaker Moore Threads, often described as "China's Nvidia" or "Nvidia alternative," reported fast revenue growth in the first half of 2026, which exceeded its entire 2025 full-year figure. The growth accompanied other domestic graphics processing unit (GPU) companies' gains, ...
With just one day to go before Chinese humanoid robotics pioneer Unitree Robotics opens subscriptions for its initial public offering (IPO) on Shanghai's STAR Market, investor attention has extended far beyond the company itself, highlighting a broader capital-market rush into ...
Phase I Bozhong 19-6 gas field, China's first 100-billion-cubic-meter gas field in the Bohai Sea, has entered full operation, with daily oil and gas output surpassing 5,200 tons, CNOOC Tianjin Branch announced on Sunday. The project is of great significance ...
“The takedown of the support‑guide page might signal pending tweaks to technical details amid ongoing regulatory progress,” Liu Dingding, a veteran tech analyst, told the Global Times on Sunday.
China's consumer price index (CPI), a main gauge of inflation, rose 0.5 percent year on year in July, official data showed Sunday.
Apple Intelligence has been formally integrated with Alibaba's Qwen model on macOS, according to Apple's Chinese website on Saturday, enabling voice assistant and text-generation functions and marking a significant step forward in the rollout of Apple's AI services in the ...
A US federal judge on Friday temporarily "barred the Pentagon from including Chinese biotechnology group WuXi AppTec on a list of companies believed to support Beijing's military," according to Reuters. Chinese experts said the ruling sends a positive signal for ...
China's largest AI computing industrial park was completed and put into operation in Ulanqab, North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on Thursday. Meanwhile, Chinese AI start-up DeepSeek is reportedly also planning a massive AI data center there.
China continues to be the leading destination for Brazilian soybeans, and the Brazilian soybean industry wants to further deepen this relationship, expecting historically high volumes in the coming months, the Brazilian Association of Soybean Growers (Aprosoja Brasil) told the Global ...
Beijing's housing authority announced on Friday that the social insurance or individual income tax payment requirement for non-Beijing-registered families to purchase commercial residential properties within the city's fifth ring road will be reduced from "two years" to "one year," effective ...
China's exports of integrated circuits (ICs) reached $216.02 billion in the first seven months of 2026, up 99.5 percent year-on-year, according to data released by the General Administration of Customs (GAC) on Friday.
The 19th Annual Forum of the World Association for Political Economy (WAPE) opened on the afternoon of August 5, local time, at the University of Greenwich in London under the theme "The Wealth of Nations in the Multipolar Age".
In economic theory, “overcapacity” is inherently a recurring feature of the market economy's dynamic “balance – imbalance – rebalance” cycle, for which no universally accepted definition exists. The Western narrative that equates China's sizable production capacity directly with “overcapacity” defies ...
In economics, overcapacity is a dynamic and relative concept. Supply-demand balance is temporary, and imbalance is the norm. The Western narrative that equates the sheer scale of China's production capacity directly with "overcapacity" is, frankly, economically illiterate. It conflates size ...
China rare-earth exports totaled 4,223.5 tons in July, and cumulative exports reached 34,706.3 tons in the first seven months of 2026, down 10 percent year-on-year, Chinese customs data showed on Friday.
Chinese robot company Unitree Robotics held an online investor meeting on Friday for its initial public offering (IPO) on the Shanghai Stock Exchange's STAR Market, with Unitree founder Wang Xingxing saying the firm will continue to advance key software and ...
Nearly two years after its launch, Chancay Port has entered a phase of rapid growth. As an important logistics hub in Peru, the port is accelerating the development of a new Latin America-Asia ocean shipping lane, while intensifying connection and ...
Eight Chinese leading polysilicon producers have issued public pledges to stop selling solar products below a cost benchmark, in a fresh industry effort to curb “involution-style” competition and support healthier pricing in the country's photovoltaic supply chain, the Shanghai Securities ...
LONGi, a global green energy leader, today announced a global partnership with FC Bayern Munich at a launch ceremony held at Rosewood Hong Kong.
Chinese experts on Friday slammed the US move to impose a series of price floors and a 15 percent tariff on products made from polysilicon, saying it was another sign that the US is using trade tools to contain China's ...
China's goods trade imports and exports sustained a sound growth momentum in the first seven months, with the total value reaching 30.13 trillion yuan ($4.46 trillion) of 2026, up 17.3 percent year-on-year, extending sound growth trend. The deep integration of ...
China's goods imports and exports sustained a sound growth momentum in the first seven months of 2026, with the total value reaching 30.13 trillion yuan ($4.46 trillion), up 17.3 percent year-on-year. In July alone, exports of high-tech products – including ...
A high-speed railway traversing a permafrost zone in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province entered trial operation on Thursday, bringing the country's northernmost bullet-train line one step closer to official service.
China's robust industrial chain and rapid iterative innovation have propelled its artificial intelligence (AI) hardware sector into a global leadership position, with Shenzhen's Huaqiangbei — the world's premier electronics hub — emerging as the core gateway for Chinese intelligent products ...
China's top internet regulator announced on Thursday that it has launched a cybersecurity review into products sold by US-based Palo Alto Networks in the country, a step that Chinese analysts said was necessary for national security as Washington increasingly engages ...