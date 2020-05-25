7 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

Cured patients waving goodbye to medical workers before leaving the Leishenshan hospital in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, April 4, 2020. On Sunday, 17 coronavirus-infected patients recovered and were discharged from the hospital. (Photo by Gao Xiang/Xinhua)

Seven COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland Sunday, the National Health Commission said Monday.There were 83 patients still being treated, the commission said in its daily report.Altogether 78,268 patients had been cured and discharged from hospitals by the end of Sunday, the report said.As of Sunday, a total of 82,985 confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported on the mainland, and 4,634 people had died of the disease.