Ceasefire begins in East Ukraine

People attend a protest in Kiev, capital of Ukraine, Oct. 14, 2019. (Photo by Sergey Starostenko/Xinhua)

Ukrainian armed forces and the forces of the governmentally non-controlled areas of East Ukraine started ceasefire at midnight between July 26 and 27, Ukrinform news agency reported Monday.The representatives of Ukraine, Russia and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) agreed on establishing a complete and comprehensive ceasefire in Donbas on July 27 during a Trilateral Contact Group video conference on July 22.The agreements provide for a ban on offensive and reconnaissance actions, the use of firearms, as well as the use of disciplinary measures for violations of the ceasefire.Earlier Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed the conflict resolution in East Ukraine during a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.