Your willingness to listen will make you the perfect person to lead the charge this weekend. Take care though, you will be held accountable for any decisions that you make. Friendship will be highlighted. Your lucky numbers: 1, 3, 8, 13, 15.Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)Trust your gut this weekend. If someone is trying to pull a fast one on you, your instincts will try to warn you. Things will be heating up when it comes to a romantic relationship. ✭✭✭✭Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)Do not let recent difficulties harden your heart. Numbing yourself to the world will only make it easier to miss out on some incredibly opportunities. ✭✭✭Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)Your good natured personality will inspire others to want to work with you and lend you support in your endeavours. A major business opportunity is heading your way. ✭✭✭✭Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)You will be able to create some long-lasting memories if you take a short trip with family or friends. If you find yourself hitting a roadblock this weekend, try looking at things from a different perspective. ✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)Work closely with others this weekend and you will be able to accomplish far more than you ever imagined. Do not allow cynicism to dominate your thinking. Maintaining a child-like sense of wonder will allow you to see what others have missed. ✭✭✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)Things may not go according to plan this weekend. Your ability to adapt will be an important factor determining whether or not you succeed. Trust will be an issue. ✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)Work will proceed more effectively when working as a group this weekend. Others will be able to pick up on what you missed and vice versa. Your romantic luck is on the rise, making this a good time to get out and socialize. ✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)What works for others may not necessarily work for you this weekend. You will have to trust in your own judgment. Green will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)Getting things done this weekend may feel like you are trying to ski uphill. However, what you achieve will be more than worth the effort you put in. Inspiration may come from the most unlikely of places. ✭✭✭Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)There will be no room for error this weekend. A simple mistake could end up being the straw that breaks the camel's back. ✭✭✭Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)If you're feeling drained of energy, it shouldn't be to hard to recharge your batteries to full this weekend. The arts will prove to be a source of inspiration. ✭✭✭Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)Involving yourself in community activities will help you bond with your neighbors. Diversify your financial portfolio so that a single blow to one section won't lead to financial collapse. ✭✭✭RATINGS ✭5: Head for Macao!4: Ye gods! The planets align!3: Things are looking up.2: Don't bet on things working out.1: Watch out for black cats and ladders.