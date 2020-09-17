puzzle

1 One may be Grade A4 Pageant prize9 Verde or roja dip14 Call out15 ___ nerve (retina-brain connector)16 Truck attachments for winter17 *Traditional Easter meal (notice letters 4 to 6)19 Cary of "The Princess Bride"20 Fort Knox bar21 Witherspoon of "Walk the Line"23 Oolong, for example24 Mooring place25 *Brahma or Devi (4 to 7)27 Batting position29 Concert tour worker30 Stud location31 Hold the floor35 Word before "money" or "crop"36 *2010 act that gave coverage to millions, informally (4 to 6)39 Not pass, in school42 Teaser ad43 Shop appliance, briefly46 Taking Rx drugs49 Contents of a helpful column51 *Intensive care enclosure (4 to 7)55 List element56 Uncle, in Uruguay57 Texas city whose name is Spanish for "flat"58 Peter out59 The March King61 Certain spy, or a hint to the starred answers' indicated letters63 More refined64 Merchant group65 Addams cousin66 Balance sheet plus67 Buenos ___68 Old game console1 It may be lunar or solar2 Italiandessert that's similar to sorbet3 Workout paraphernalia4 Basis for a lawsuit5 Wall St. launch6 Video game pioneer7 Ready for baking, like dough8 Took steps9 Olympic swimmer's wear, perhaps10 More than most11 Good time to dig for clams12 Honeybunch13 Tested, as an ore sample18 Brought into the world22 California's Big ___25 Wife of Zeus26 "At ___!" (standing order, in a sense)28 Corn holder32 Electric guitar need33 Roof sealant34 Environmentalist's prefix36 Cassini of fashion37 She loves, in Latin38 Retina cell near a cone39 Place for a pedicure40 On edge41 Jason Mraz hit that spent 76 weeks on Billboard's Hot 10043 A, B, C, D, E or K44 Transparent sheet45 Gets set?47 Head out48 NBC sketch show50 Vague sense52 Subarctic forest53 Bored feeling54 Polite refusal58 States further60 "We'll ___ about that!"62 Infant follower?

solution