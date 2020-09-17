Crossword

Source: Global Times Published: 2020/9/17 21:47:45
   

  

  ACROSS

  1 One may be Grade A

  4 Pageant prize

  9 Verde or roja dip

 14 Call out

 15 ___ nerve (retina-brain connector)

 16 Truck attachments for winter

 17 *Traditional Easter meal (notice letters 4 to 6)

 19 Cary of "The Princess Bride"

 20 Fort Knox bar

 21 Witherspoon of "Walk the Line"

 23 Oolong, for example

 24 Mooring place

 25 *Brahma or Devi (4 to 7)

 27 Batting position

 29 Concert tour worker

 30 Stud location

 31 Hold the floor

 35 Word before "money" or "crop"

 36 *2010 act that gave coverage to millions, informally (4 to 6)

 39 Not pass, in school

 42 Teaser ad

 43 Shop appliance, briefly

 46 Taking Rx drugs

 49 Contents of a helpful column

 51 *Intensive care enclosure (4 to 7)

 55 List element

 56 Uncle, in Uruguay

 57 Texas city whose name is Spanish for "flat"

 58 Peter out

 59 The March King

 61 Certain spy, or a hint to the starred answers' indicated letters

 63 More refined

 64 Merchant group

 65 Addams cousin

 66 Balance sheet plus

 67 Buenos ___

 68 Old game console



DOWN

  1 It may be lunar or solar

  2 Italiandessert that's similar to sorbet

  3 Workout paraphernalia

  4 Basis for a lawsuit

  5 Wall St. launch

  6 Video game pioneer

  7 Ready for baking, like dough

  8 Took steps

  9 Olympic swimmer's wear, perhaps

 10 More than most

 11 Good time to dig for clams

 12 Honeybunch

 13 Tested, as an ore sample

 18 Brought into the world

 22 California's Big ___

 25 Wife of Zeus

 26 "At ___!" (standing order, in a sense)

 28 Corn holder

 32 Electric guitar need

 33 Roof sealant

 34 Environmentalist's prefix

 36 Cassini of fashion

 37 She loves, in Latin

 38 Retina cell near a cone

 39 Place for a pedicure

 40 On edge

 41 Jason Mraz hit that spent 76 weeks on Billboard's Hot 100

 43 A, B, C, D, E or K

 44 Transparent sheet

 45 Gets set?

 47 Head out

 48 NBC sketch show

 50 Vague sense

 52 Subarctic forest

 53 Bored feeling

 54 Polite refusal

 58 States further

 60 "We'll ___ about that!"

 62 Infant follower?

