puzzle
ACROSS
1 One may be Grade A
4 Pageant prize
9 Verde or roja dip
14 Call out
15 ___ nerve (retina-brain connector)
16 Truck attachments for winter
17 *Traditional Easter meal (notice letters 4 to 6)
19 Cary of "The Princess Bride"
20 Fort Knox bar
21 Witherspoon of "Walk the Line"
23 Oolong, for example
24 Mooring place
25 *Brahma or Devi (4 to 7)
27 Batting position
29 Concert tour worker
30 Stud location
31 Hold the floor
35 Word before "money" or "crop"
36 *2010 act that gave coverage to millions, informally (4 to 6)
39 Not pass, in school
42 Teaser ad
43 Shop appliance, briefly
46 Taking Rx drugs
49 Contents of a helpful column
51 *Intensive care enclosure (4 to 7)
55 List element
56 Uncle, in Uruguay
57 Texas city whose name is Spanish for "flat"
58 Peter out
59 The March King
61 Certain spy, or a hint to the starred answers' indicated letters
63 More refined
64 Merchant group
65 Addams cousin
66 Balance sheet plus
67 Buenos ___
68 Old game consoleDOWN
1 It may be lunar or solar
2 Italiandessert that's similar to sorbet
3 Workout paraphernalia
4 Basis for a lawsuit
5 Wall St. launch
6 Video game pioneer
7 Ready for baking, like dough
8 Took steps
9 Olympic swimmer's wear, perhaps
10 More than most
11 Good time to dig for clams
12 Honeybunch
13 Tested, as an ore sample
18 Brought into the world
22 California's Big ___
25 Wife of Zeus
26 "At ___!" (standing order, in a sense)
28 Corn holder
32 Electric guitar need
33 Roof sealant
34 Environmentalist's prefix
36 Cassini of fashion
37 She loves, in Latin
38 Retina cell near a cone
39 Place for a pedicure
40 On edge
41 Jason Mraz hit that spent 76 weeks on Billboard's Hot 100
43 A, B, C, D, E or K
44 Transparent sheet
45 Gets set?
47 Head out
48 NBC sketch show
50 Vague sense
52 Subarctic forest
53 Bored feeling
54 Polite refusal
58 States further
60 "We'll ___ about that!"
62 Infant follower?
solution