Chinese airline resumes flights to Indonesia

A Xiamen Airlines Boeing 787 passenger plane arrives in Jakarta, capital of Indonesia on Thursday. Photo: courtesy of the Jakarta office of Xiamen Airlines

A Xiamen Airlines passenger flight from Fuzhou, East China's Fujian Province arrived in Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia on Thursday carrying 175 passengers. It returned with 179 passengers on the same day.It marks the resumption by Chinese airlines of scheduled flights between Indonesia and China, after the route was suspended on February 5.Xu Jie, general manager of the Jakarta office of Xiamen Airlines, said that the airline will operate scheduled flights between Fuzhou and Jakarta every Thursday with Boeing 787 planes.

Passengers preparing to board the flight to China take temperature tests at the airport. Photo: courtesy of the Jakarta office of Xiamen Airlines

The Fuzhou-Jakarta flight resumption is aimed at facilitating the exchange of necessary personnel between the two countries in response to the call of both governments, Xu said, adding that Xiamen Airlines will continue to provide passengers with a convenient and comfortable travel experience and high-quality services.According to a notice issued by the Chinese Embassy in Indonesia, for Chinese and foreign passengers flying from Indonesia to China, including those who transit in Indonesia, the time limit to complete COVID-19 nucleic acid tests and apply for green nucleic acid codes with the "HS" symbol or Health Declaration Form by presenting negative results of nucleic acid tests will be changed from five days to three days (72 hours) prior to boarding, starting from September 5.Passengers who fail to present nucleic acid codes or Health Declaration Forms obtained within three days before departure will not be deemed eligible for boarding, and will need to reschedule or adjust their itinerary.Global Times