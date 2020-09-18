Russia Remains World's Second-Largest Oil Producer in July – JODI

A worker checks valves at the terminal of the China-Russia oil pipeline in Daqing, Northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province. Photo: IC

According to JODI, Russia's oil output fell by 0.1 percent compared to June. US production increased by 5.7 percent to 11.035 million barrels per day (bpd). Saudi Arabia claimed third place, producing 8.479 million bpd — a 13.3 percent decrease compared to the previous month.Saudi Arabia’s oil exports rose in July by 15 percent to 5.734 million bpd. US exports increased by 4.1 percent to 2.867 million bpd. Russia exported 4.929 million bpd in June and 4.556 million bpd in May.US crude oil refinery inputs increased in July by 5.1 percent compared to the previous month to 14.438 million bpd. Russia’s oil refineries increased inputs by 5.3 percent compared to July and amounted to 5.38 million bpd. In Saudi Arabia, refining inputs increased by 13 percent to 2.086 million bpd.