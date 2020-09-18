Farmers harvest lotus roots during harvest season in Hubei

Source: Global Times Published: 2020/9/18 23:19:55

Farmers from an agricultural cooperative load lotus roots during the harvest season in Honghu City, central China's Hubei Province, Sept. 16, 2020.Photo:Xinhua


 

Farmers from an agricultural cooperative load lotus roots during the harvest season in Honghu City, central China's Hubei Province, Sept. 16, 2020.Photo:Xinhua


 

Farmers from an agricultural cooperative load lotus roots during the harvest season in Honghu City, central China's Hubei Province, Sept. 16, 2020.Photo:Xinhua


 

A farmer from an agricultural cooperative shows lotus roots during the harvest season in Honghu City, central China's Hubei Province, Sept. 16, 2020.Photo:Xinhua


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus