Chinese anti-epidemic TV drama to debut at end of month

Snapshot of TV drama Zaiyiqi Photo: Snapshot of Sina Weibo

Chinese anti-epidemic TV drama Zaiyiqi (Lit: Together) is set to debut during prime time on six TV stations and three streaming platforms in China on September 29.The show will tell 10 stories adapted from the real experiences of people amid the coronavirus epidemic across 20 episodes, such as the building of the Huoshenshan and Leishenshan hospitals, emergency specialty field hospitals built in Wuhan, Central China's Hubei Province.A total of 14 directors, 19 screenwriters and more than 50 actors participated in the drama's production, Chinese news site The Paper reported on Sunday.Preparation for the drama began back in February after Wuhan went on lockdown due to the severity of the COVID-19 outbreak in the city. A total of three months of filming took place from April to August, but mainly outside of Wuhan due to the lockdown.Before the premiere, the drama's leading actors and the people who they were based upon as well as the directors and screenwriters returned to Hongshan Stadium in Wuhan on Friday to promote the drama and express their deepest respect and pay tribute to the heroic people of Wuhan and all those who made contributions in the fight against the epidemic.Wuhan's Hongshan Stadium was converted into a fangcang hospital, a type of makeshift field hospital, to accept COVID-19-infected patients during the city's lockdown.China's first anti-epidemic TV drama Heroes in Harm's Way was released during prime time on CCTV-1 on Thursday.