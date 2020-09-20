Domestic-made movies to be screened as classes for Chinese Communist Party members

The launching ceremony of Movie Party Class

A new educational campaign, which aims to enlighten Chinese Communist Party members in Beijing through domestic-made movies, was launched on Friday.The event, named Movie Party Class, will screen a number of Chinese movies including past classics like Operation Red Sea and Beginning of the Great Revival and new upcoming films like My People My Homeland and Leap for Party members until it comes to an end on November 30.Hosted by the Beijing Performance & Arts Group and Capital Star Art Film Theaters League, the event will also hold lectures and classes after screenings for Party members.The first such class started with Chen Ming, head of the Beijing medic team that provided aid to Hubei Province during the fight against the COVID-19 outbreak.