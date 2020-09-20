Group exhibition in Beijing highlights creative ideas of young artists

Artist Wei Qinwen gives a tour at the Hongkun Museum in Beijing on Saturday. Photo: Courtesy of Hongkun

The Breeze and The Man-Made exhibition, which kicked off at Beijing's Hongkun Museum of Fine Art on Saturday, provides visitors the opportunity to look back on the evolution of man-made power production and contemplate the impact humanity has had on nature.According to the curator, Li Beike, breezes can change clouds, shape the land and, with the rise of man-made objects, drive turbines to generate power.Young artists such as Wang Wenting, Liu Fujie, Chen Yu and Xie Yufan not only focus on the relationship between man-made objects and nature, but also seek to explore various possibilities in the future through high-tech means like VR and 3D printing.The exhibition is set to run until December 20.