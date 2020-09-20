Group exhibition in Beijing highlights creative ideas of young artists

Artist Wei Qinwen gives a tour at the Hongkun Museum in Beijing on Saturday. Photo: Courtesy of Hongkun
The Breeze and The Man-Made
exhibition, which kicked off at Beijing's Hongkun Museum of Fine Art on Saturday, provides visitors the opportunity to look back on the evolution of man-made power production and contemplate the impact humanity has had on nature.
According to the curator, Li Beike, breezes can change clouds, shape the land and, with the rise of man-made objects, drive turbines to generate power.
Young artists such as Wang Wenting, Liu Fujie, Chen Yu and Xie Yufan not only focus on the relationship between man-made objects and nature, but also seek to explore various possibilities in the future through high-tech means like VR and 3D printing.
The exhibition is set to run until December 20.