Chinese police participate in UN peacekeeping operations for 20th year

The first batch of 15 peacekeeping police officers arrived in the UN Mission in East Timor on January 10, 2000.Photo: courtesy of Department of International Cooperation of Ministry of Public Security

The first peacekeeping policeman to arrive in Afghanistan poses for a photo on February 22, 2004. Photo: courtesy of Department of International Cooperation of Ministry of Public Security

Participants in the second training course of the China Standby Peacekeeping Police Force conduct tactical group training at the Chinese Peacekeeping Police Training Center in June 2017. Photo: courtesy of Department of International Cooperation of Ministry of Public Security

Officers from the anti-riot squad of the China Standby Peacekeeping Police Force patrol the mudflats in Dongying, East China’s Shandong Province, in August 2017. The team went to the Dongying Yellow River Estuary wetland to carry out an all-factor exercise. Photo: courtesy of Department of International Cooperation of Ministry of Public Security

Officers of the China Standby Peacekeeping Police Force under the Ministry of Public Security. File photo: courtesy of Department of International Cooperation of Ministry of Public Security

Officers of the Chinese peacekeeping anti-riot police team take a picture with Haiti earthquake orphans at a donation ceremony. File photo: courtesy of Department of International Cooperation of Ministry of Public Security

Wang Xiaohong, executive vice public security minister, attended the Second UN Chiefs of Police Summit on June 21, 2018. Photo: courtesy of Department of International Cooperation of Ministry of Public Security

An officer pins the UN Peace Medal for a Chinese peacekeeping police officer on January 16, 2005. Photo: courtesy of Department of International Cooperation of Ministry of Public Security