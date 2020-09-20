Shenzhen’s Futian Museum to launch opening exhibition exploring aesthetic education

Shenzhen Futian Museum photo: VCG

The Futian Museum in Shenzhen, South China’s Guangdong Province, is set to launch its opening exhibition on Tuesday. The exhibition, which takes aesthetic education as its theme, advocates the idea of using art as a tool to educate people.The exhibition will display 121 artworks from more than 20 well-established Chinese artists such as He Duoling, the pioneer of the Chinese “scar art” movement, and Gu Liming, a representative artist of Chinese abstract painting. Many of these artists are also leading art educators from prestigious art academies in China, including the Central Academy of Fine Arts and the Academy of Arts & Design at Tsinghua University, both of which are supporting the exhibition.The exhibition will closely examine the subject of “aesthetic education,” which emerged as an area of research in both the academic fields of education and philosophy in the early 20th century. Different artists’ experiences and reflections on art will be finely curated to demonstrate the primary role of fine art in developing the subject of aesthetic education.“Arts education is a significant component of aesthetic education in general. It is important to shaping a good mind and heart,” the exhibition preface quoted a section from Chinese President Xi Jinping’s letter to senior readers of the Central Academy of Fine Arts on August 30, 2018.The exhibition is scheduled to come to an end on October 10.Global Times