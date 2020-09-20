Man detained for breaking into funeral parlor to steal dead wife’s body

Screenshot of the video news

A 56-year-old widower, surnamed Zhang, was detained for 10 days after breaking into a funeral parlor and stealing his deceased wife's body in August, police from Zhidan county in Northwest China's Shaanxi Province announced on Sunday.The deceased woman, surnamed Sun, died of disease in a hospital in Yan'an, on August 27. Sun's son, from her previous marriage, transported his mother's body back to Zhidan and stored it at the local funeral parlor, which led to a dispute with Zhang, who believed he had the obligation to bury his wife.At around 1 am on August 29, Zhang broke into the funeral parlor through a window and colluded with four other people to transport Sun's body back to his hometown in Jingbian.After an investigation, the local police said that Zhang's action of transporting body failed to meet the standards for filing a case, and Zhang was given a 10-day detention for deliberately destroying public or private property.Global Times