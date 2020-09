Farmers harvest rice amid terraced paddies in Guizhou, SW China

Farmers harvest rice amid terraced paddies in Congjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 19, 2020. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A farmer harvests rice amid terraced paddies in Congjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 19, 2020. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Photo taken on Sept. 19, 2020 shows terraced rice paddies awaiting harvest in Congjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Farmers harvest rice amid terraced paddies in Congjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 19, 2020. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)