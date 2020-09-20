Cement brick factory offers job opportunities to residents in Tibet

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 19, 2020 shows the Xiba poverty-relief relocation site in Baxoi County, Qamdo, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. A cement brick factory near the Xiba poverty-relief relocation site in Baxoi County has offered vocational training and job opportunities to residents from 657 registered impoverished households. Since April, nearly 200 people have attended brick-making training sessions here. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Employees work at a cement brick factory near the Xiba poverty-relief relocation site in Baxoi County, Qamdo, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Sept. 19, 2020. A cement brick factory near the Xiba poverty-relief relocation site in Baxoi County has offered vocational training and job opportunities to residents from 657 registered impoverished households. Since April, nearly 200 people have attended brick-making training sessions here. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

