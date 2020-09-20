Activities held across country to welcome 3rd Chinese farmers' harvest festival

Aerial photo shows people touring for bumper harvest at Dangzao Village of Panshi Town in Tongren City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 20, 2020. Various activities are being held across the country to welcome the third Chinese farmers' harvest festival which falls on Sept. 22. (Photo by Wu Weidong/Xinhua)

People in traditional costumes tour for bumper harvest at Dangzao Village of Panshi Town in Tongren City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 20, 2020. Various activities are being held across the country to welcome the third Chinese farmers' harvest festival which falls on Sept. 22. (Photo by Long Enze/Xinhua)

People in traditional costumes dance for bumper harvest at Dangzao Village of Panshi Town in Tongren City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 20, 2020. Various activities are being held across the country to welcome the third Chinese farmers' harvest festival which falls on Sept. 22. (Photo by Long Yuanbin/Xinhua)

People perform to celebrate bumper harvest during an event at Jiyang Village of Datian County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 20, 2020. Various activities are being held across the country to welcome the third Chinese farmers' harvest festival which falls on Sept. 22. (Photo by Lin Wenbin/Xinhua)