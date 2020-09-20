View of mist-shrouded Mount Huashan

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 20, 2020 shows tourists walking on the mist-shrouded Mount Huashan in Weinan City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 20, 2020 shows tourists walking on the mist-shrouded Mount Huashan in Weinan City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 20, 2020 shows the mist-shrouded Mount Huashan in Weinan City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 20, 2020 shows tourists walking on the mist-shrouded Mount Huashan in Weinan City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)