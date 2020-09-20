Rice enters harvest season in Anhui

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 20, 2020 shows reapers harvesting rice at paddy fields in Dianbu Town of Feidong County, east China's Anhui Province. About 1,500 mu (100 hectares) paddy rice here have entered harvest season. (Xinhua/Tang Yang)

Reapers harvest rice at paddy fields in Dianbu Town of Feidong County, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 20, 2020. About 1,500 mu (100 hectares) paddy rice here have entered harvest season. (Xinhua/Tang Yang)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 20, 2020 shows reapers harvesting rice at paddy fields in Dianbu Town of Feidong County, east China's Anhui Province. About 1,500 mu (100 hectares) paddy rice here have entered harvest season. (Xinhua/Tang Yang)

A reaper driver arranges harvested rice on a truck at paddy fields in Dianbu Town of Feidong County, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 20, 2020. About 1,500 mu (100 hectares) paddy rice here have entered harvest season. (Xinhua/Tang Yang)