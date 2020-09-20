Xinjiang rolls out preferential policies to boost tourism recovery

Tourists visit the Kanas Scenic Area in Altay Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 17, 2020. To boost the recovery of tourism, scenic areas in Altay Prefecture are rolling out preferential tourism policies under proper COVID-19 prevention and control measures. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

