An eagle flies over a desert in Jahra Governorate, Kuwait, on Sept. 21, 2020. Kuwait is an important bird migration path. (Photo by Ghazy Qaffaf/Xinhua)

An eagle stands on a tree in a desert in Jahra Governorate, Kuwait, on Sept. 21, 2020. Kuwait is an important bird migration path. (Photo by Ghazy Qaffaf/Xinhua)