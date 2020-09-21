County in Xinjiang accelerates poverty alleviation by planting marigold

Farmers sell marigolds to a biotech enterprise at an agricultural industrial park in Yutian County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 20, 2020. As one of the five counties in Hotan Prefecture that have not been lifted out of poverty, Yutian County is accelerating its steps to shake off poverty by planting marigold. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Farmers sell marigolds to a biotech enterprise at an agricultural industrial park in Yutian County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 20, 2020. As one of the five counties in Hotan Prefecture that have not been lifted out of poverty, Yutian County is accelerating its steps to shake off poverty by planting marigold. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

A villager pours marigolds into a fermenting tank at an agricultural industrial park in Yutian County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 20, 2020. As one of the five counties in Hotan Prefecture that have not been lifted out of poverty, Yutian County is accelerating its steps to shake off poverty by planting marigold. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

A staff member of Yutian County poses for a video on marigold industry at an agricultural industrial park in Yutian County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 20, 2020. As one of the five counties in Hotan Prefecture that have not been lifted out of poverty, Yutian County is accelerating its steps to shake off poverty by planting marigold. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)