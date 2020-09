A train stops by a tourist area in Luanchuan county in Central China's Henan Province on Tuesday. China State Railway Group, the state railway company that operates the world's longest high-speed railway network, has invested 53.76 million yuan ($7.93 million) to help poverty alleviation in Luanchuan county since 2013. The Chinese government aims to rid the country of extreme poverty by 2020. Photo: Courtesy of China State Railway Group