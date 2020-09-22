Chinese EV firm WM Motor secures 10 billion yuan in financing





A view of WM’s EX5 model in a showroom in Beijing Photo: Zhang Hongpei/GT





Chinese electric vehicle (EV) start-up WM Motor announced Tuesday that it has raised 10 billion yuan ($1.47 billion) in its latest funding, the largest amount for a single financing round among all the EV start-ups, which are called "new force" in China.



Investors in WM's latest D round of funding include Shanghai's state-owned asset regulator's investment firms and state-run auto firm SAIC Motor. Chinese tech giant Baidu and trading firm SIG retained their participation in the financing, according to a statement that WM sent to the Global Times on Tuesday.



The completion of the D round of financing reflects investors' optimism toward the prospects for the smart new-energy vehicle industry, as well as recognition of the company's technological innovation, long-term development strategy, core team and cutting-edge technologies, said Shen Hui, founder, chairman and CEO of WM.



The funding will be used for investment in research and development of smart technology, brand building, digital marketing and channel expansion, the firm said.



Following the surge in share prices for US auto giant Tesla so far this year, capital is racing to invest in the EV sector.



Three of China's "new-force" EV makers - NIO, Li Auto and Xpeng - have gone public in the US so far.



Shanghai-based WM is reportedly working with financial advisers on plans for an IPO on China's STAR board as early as this year.



Unlike its peers who have chosen the Tesla-like path of pursuing high-end cars, WM's vehicles are more affordable.



The price of the main model, the EX5, starts at 150,000 yuan after subsidies. Since its launch in September 2018, a total of about 34,000 EX5s have been delivered, according to the company.



In comparison, NIO had delivered 53,000 units as of August, and Xpeng 23,000 units.



Sales of new-energy vehicles (NEVs) in China saw robust growth in August with 109,000 cars sold, up 25.8 percent year-on-year, as the world's largest auto market steadily expands its recovery, data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) showed earlier this month.



