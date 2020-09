A new container liner route is launched between North China’s Tianjin Municipality and Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City on Thursday. It is the first new route of the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road opened by the Tianjin Port Co this year. The ship is loaded with electronic goods made in Tianjin and drugs from North China’s Hebei Province. Photo: cnsphotos

The United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed his support for China's efforts to push for jointly building a Silk Road of Green Development.Guterres made the remarks during a videoconference with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday.