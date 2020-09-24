Garden expo held in Handan, Hebei

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 23, 2020 shows the garden expo park in Handan, north China's Hebei Province. The fourth garden expo of Hebei Province has kicked off in Handan recently. The garden expo park was turned from an industrial wasteland. (Xinhua/Wang Xiao)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 22, 2020 shows the garden expo park in Handan, north China's Hebei Province. The fourth garden expo of Hebei Province has kicked off in Handan recently. The garden expo park was turned from an industrial wasteland. (Xinhua/Wang Xiao)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 22, 2020 shows the garden expo park in Handan, north China's Hebei Province. The fourth garden expo of Hebei Province has kicked off in Handan recently. The garden expo park was turned from an industrial wasteland. (Xinhua/Wang Xiao)

A man visits the garden expo park in Handan, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 23, 2020. The fourth garden expo of Hebei Province has kicked off in Handan recently. The garden expo park was turned from an industrial wasteland. (Xinhua/Wang Xiao)