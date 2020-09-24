US announces new restrictions against Cuba

A man wears a face mask in Havana, Cuba. Photo: AFP

The United States on Wednesday imposed new restriction measures against Cuba, an effort to further deny Havana sources of revenue.The new measures will prohibit U.S. citizens from "lodging at certain properties in Cuba, importing Cuban-origin alcohol and tobacco products, attending or organizing professional meetings or conferences in Cuba, and participating in and organizing certain public performances, clinics, workshops, competitions, and exhibitions in Cuba," the Treasury Department said in a statement.President Donald Trump first announced these measures during his Wednesday remarks to honor the Bay of Pigs veterans.Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Tuesday condemned Washington's intensified economic blockade against the island nation during his video address to the 75th session of the UN General Assembly.In April 1961, the US government supported an abortive invasion by Cuban exiles at the Bay of Pigs in southwest Cuba, after the 1959 Cuba Revolution led by Fidel Castro overthrew a US-friendly government.