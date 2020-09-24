Giant pandas seen in Shaanxi

Giant pandas are seen at the Qinling research center of giant panda breeding in Zhouzhi County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Sept. 23, 2020. The center undertakes the tasks including field rescue, disease control, species breeding and nutrition research in feeding, that are specific to giant pandas living in Qinling Mountains. A total of 31 giant pandas live in the center at present and are taken care of by over 20 full-time feeders. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

