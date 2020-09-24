Craftsman in Hebei turns eggs into exquisite artworks

Craftsman Zheng Qingshan displays his egg carving works in Feixiang District, Handan City, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 24, 2020. Zheng Qingshan, 71, has been working on egg carving for 18 years. With a various themes and skillful techniques, the craftsman turned a number of eggs into exquisite artworks. (Photo by Hao Qunying/Xinhua)

Craftsman Zheng Qingshan selects eggs in Feixiang District, Handan City, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 24, 2020. Zheng Qingshan, 71, has been working on egg carving for 18 years. With a various themes and skillful techniques, the craftsman turned a number of eggs into exquisite artworks. (Photo by Hao Qunying/Xinhua)

Craftsman Zheng Qingshan makes an egg carving work in Feixiang District, Handan City, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 24, 2020. Zheng Qingshan, 71, has been working on egg carving for 18 years. With a various themes and skillful techniques, the craftsman turned a number of eggs into exquisite artworks. (Photo by Hao Qunying/Xinhua)

Craftsman Zheng Qingshan empties an egg for carving in Feixiang District, Handan City, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 24, 2020. Zheng Qingshan, 71, has been working on egg carving for 18 years. With a various themes and skillful techniques, the craftsman turned a number of eggs into exquisite artworks. (Photo by Hao Qunying/Xinhua)