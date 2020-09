Exhibition of intangible cultural heritage kicks off in Hebei

An intangible cultural heritage inheritor presents Fengning lantern decorations during an exhibition in Cangzhou, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 24, 2020. A collaborative exhibition of intangible cultural heritage from Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei province kicked off here on Thursday, with 186 art items shown to visitors. (Photo by Yuan Liwei/Xinhua)

People visit at an exhibition of intangible cultural heritage in Cangzhou, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 24, 2020. A collaborative exhibition of intangible cultural heritage from Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei province kicked off here on Thursday, with 186 art items shown to visitors. (Photo by Yuan Liwei/Xinhua)

Artists perform Qilin dance during an exhibition in Cangzhou, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 24, 2020. A collaborative exhibition of intangible cultural heritage from Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei province kicked off here on Thursday, with 186 art items shown to visitors. (Photo by Yuan Liwei/Xinhua)

An artist displays clay sculptures during an exhibition in Cangzhou, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 24, 2020. A collaborative exhibition of intangible cultural heritage from Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei province kicked off here on Thursday, with 186 art items shown to visitors. (Photo by Yuan Liwei/Xinhua)