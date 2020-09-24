New Korean War film from Guan Hu, director of ‘The Eight Hundred,’ gets release date

The official posters of Chinese director Guan Hu's film Jin Gang Chuan. Photo: Courtesy to the film of Jin Gang Chuan

Jin Gang Chuan, a film commemorating the heroic Chinese army during the Korean War, also known as the War to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-53), will hit cinemas on October 25 to mark 2020’s 70th anniversary of the Chinese People’s Volunteers’ participation to the war.Jin Gang Chuan is the next highly anticipated film from Chinese director Guan Hu following his recent success with war epic The Eight Hundred. The film tells the story of Chinese army soldiers as they endeavor to build and repair a bridge through the shower of bullets during the war.

The film stars renowned Chinese actors such as Wu Jing, Deng Chao and Zhang Yi. Chinese netizens expressed their high anticipation for the film on China’s Twitter-like Sina Weibo.“Fearless and brave Chinese people, deeply moving stories – looking forward to the film and the performance of Zhang Yi,” one Chinese netizen posted on Sina Weibo.