People make mooncakes for upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival

Students make mooncakes at Huaguoyuan No. 3 Primary School in Nanming District of Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 24, 2020. It is a tradition to eat mooncakes during the Mid-Autumn Festival, which falls on Oct. 1 this year.Photo:Xinhua

A volunteer prints characters on mooncakes at a community in Gusu District of Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 24, 2020. It is a tradition to eat mooncakes during the Mid-Autumn Festival, which falls on Oct. 1 this year.Photo:Xinhua

Residents of Wenmiao community make mooncakes in Yunhe District of Cangzhou, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 24, 2020. It is a tradition to eat mooncakes during the Mid-Autumn Festival, which falls on Oct. 1 this year.Photo:Xinhua