Uzbek farmers air grapes in Tashkent

A farmer sorts aired grapes at her home in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Sept. 23, 2020. Uzbek grape farmers are busy airing grapes that have entered harvest season. (Photo by Zafar Khalilov/Xinhua)

A farmer airs grapes on top of his house in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Sept. 23, 2020. Uzbek grape farmers are busy airing grapes that have entered harvest season. (Photo by Zafar Khalilov/Xinhua)

A farmer shows freshly harvested grapes in a grape field in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Sept. 23, 2020. Uzbek grape farmers are busy airing grapes that have entered harvest season. (Photo by Zafar Khalilov/Xinhua)

Farmers air grapes on top of their houses in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Sept. 23, 2020. Uzbek grape farmers are busy airing grapes that have entered harvest season. (Photo by Zafar Khalilov/Xinhua)