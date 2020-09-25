Kashmiri farmers harvest apples in orchard of Anantnag district

A labour packs freshly harvested apples in a box in an orchard at a village in Anantnag district, about 75 km south of Srinagar city, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, Sept. 24, 2020. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

A labour packs freshly harvested apples in a box in an orchard at a village in Anantnag district, about 75 km south of Srinagar city, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, Sept. 24, 2020. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

Freshly harvested apples are seen in wooden boxes in an orchard at a village in Anantnag district, about 75 km south of Srinagar city, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, Sept. 24, 2020. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

A farmer carries a wooden box containing freshly harvested apples in an orchard at a village in Anantnag district, about 75 km south of Srinagar city, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, Sept. 24, 2020. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

A labour gathers freshly harvested apples in an orchard at a village in Anantnag district, about 75 km south of Srinagar city, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, Sept. 24, 2020. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)