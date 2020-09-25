Chinese-style group wedding held in Changsha

A couple leave their fingerprints on a ceremonial calligraphy writing during a Chinese-style group wedding in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Sept. 25, 2020. Seventy-one couples got married following traditional nuptial ceremonies at the group wedding held here on Friday. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

A couple walk hand-in-hand on the red carpet during a Chinese-style group wedding in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Sept. 25, 2020. Seventy-one couples got married following traditional nuptial ceremonies at the group wedding held here on Friday. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

Brides and grooms drink a matchmaking liquor during a Chinese-style group wedding in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Sept. 25, 2020. Seventy-one couples got married following traditional nuptial ceremonies at the group wedding held here on Friday. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 25, 2020 shows a Chinese-style group wedding in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province. Seventy-one couples got married following traditional nuptial ceremonies at the group wedding held here on Friday. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)