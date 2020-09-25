Hunan pilots congenital heart disease screening program

Doctors from Hunan Children's Hospital perform congenital heart disease (CHD) screening for a newborn baby in Loudi, central China's Hunan Province, Sept. 25, 2020. Hunan Province has piloted a CHD screening program at hospitals in its four cities, namely Changsha, Shaoyang, Yueyang and Loudi. Under the program, newborn babies diagnosed with CHD will be transferred to Hunan Children's Hospital for further evaluation and free treatment. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

