Underwater performance staged at Harbin Polarland in Heilongjiang

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/9/25 16:55:13

An underwater performance is staged at Harbin Polarland in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 25, 2020. The ocean-themed park has introduced a series of new shows ahead of the Mid-Autumn Festival holidays. (Photo by Zhang Tao/Xinhua)


 

Visitors watch an underwater performance at Harbin Polarland in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 25, 2020. The ocean-themed park has introduced a series of new shows ahead of the Mid-Autumn Festival holidays. (Photo by Zhang Tao/Xinhua)


 

A trainer and a Beluga whale stage an underwater performance at Harbin Polarland in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 25, 2020. The ocean-themed park has introduced a series of new shows ahead of the Mid-Autumn Festival holidays. (Photo by Zhang Tao/Xinhua)


 

An underwater performance is staged at Harbin Polarland in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 25, 2020. The ocean-themed park has introduced a series of new shows ahead of the Mid-Autumn Festival holidays. (Photo by Zhang Tao/Xinhua)


 

Visitors watch an underwater performance at Harbin Polarland in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 25, 2020. The ocean-themed park has introduced a series of new shows ahead of the Mid-Autumn Festival holidays. (Photo by Zhang Tao/Xinhua)


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus