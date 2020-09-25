Brazil's COVID-19 death toll nears 140,000

A man wearing a face mask waits at a bus station in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sept. 24, 2020. Brazil on Thursday said 831 deaths from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the past 24 hours pushed the death toll to 139,808. According to the Ministry of Health, tests have detected 32,817 new cases of COVID-19 infection since Wednesday, bringing the total caseload to 4,657,702. (Photo by Rahel Patrasso/Xinhua)

Brazil on Thursday said 831 deaths from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the past 24 hours pushed the death toll to 139,808.According to the Ministry of Health, tests have detected 32,817 new cases of COVID-19 infection since Wednesday, bringing the total caseload to 4,657,702.The state of Sao Paulo, the most populated in the country, is the epicenter of the national outbreak, with 958,240 cases of infection and 34,677 deaths, followed by Rio de Janeiro, with 257,985 cases and 18,037 deaths.Also on Thursday, Brazilian Defense Minister Fernando Azevedo said that in the last six months, the government has deployed 28,729 soldiers around the country to help fight the pandemic.In addition, the armed forces delivered 1 million food kits and 627,917 face masks, produced 24,555 liters of gel hand sanitizer, and disinfected 6,249 public sites, among other actions, Azevedo said at a press conference.