New Zealand premium products embark for CIIE 2020

A shipping container loaded with premium products of New Zealand has embarked from the Ports of Auckland at mid-night Thursday for the third China International Import Expo 2020 (CIIE ) to be hosted by Shanghai between Nov. 5 and Nov. 10.The container, on board the China - New Zealand Service by COSCO SHIPPING Lines, affiliated with China COSCO Shipping Corporation Limited, is expected to arrive at Shanghai Port in mid-October.Huang Yuefeng, economic and commercial counsellor from the Chinese Embassy to New Zealand, was pleased to see a variety of New Zealand products enlisted."The CIIE in the past two years has witnessed tangible profits for the New Zealand companies. They have also find huge potential in working with China as it sends a strong message of opening up to the rest of the world," said Huang."Despite the disruption caused by COVID-19, New Zealand companies are still very eager to participate in the CIIE this year, as they strongly believe it will create more business opportunities and brand exposures for the New Zealand products to the global market.""I am fully convinced that the New Zealand companies with their premium products including food and beverage, agriculture products, health products and consumer products will showcase a healthy and pure New Zealand brand to China and to the world," said Huang.Inside the container on board the COSCO SHIPPING which embarked on Thursday night, there are a wide range of health products including honey products from NAC Trading. Preparation was disrupted by the COVID-19 Alert Level 3 lockdown in Auckland earlier this month. However, a dedicated team was mobilized to ensure its full presence at the CIIE.Xiaoyu Kang, managing director of COSCO SHIPPING Lines New Zealand, told Xinhua that she was delighted to have her team in New Zealand providing professional shipping services to the companies that are heading off to the CIIE."We are doing our best to ensure the products from New Zealand arriving Shanghai safe and sound, and on time," said Kang.Some other COSCO SHIPPING containers have sailed earlier this month from Port of Tauranga with a range of New Zealand dairy products such as infant formulas, ice creams, and etc.Products from several dozens of New Zealand companies such as Fonterra, Zespri, Oceania Diary, Theland, Alpine Deer, Yashili New Zealand and Allied Faxi will be featured in the CIIE.COSCO SHIPPING is the official shipping service provider for CIIE. COSCO Shipping lines has been operating in New Zealand for 30 years.