Students have paper-cutting class in Hebei

Paper-cutting artist Li Wang (3rd R) instructs as students make paper-cutting at Zhongmenzhuang primary school in Hancheng Township, Lubei District of Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 25, 2020. Many middle schools and primary schools in the district offer paper-cutting class for students to experience the traditional art. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Paper-cutting artist Li Wang (3rd R) instructs as students make paper-cutting at Zhongmenzhuang primary school in Hancheng Township, Lubei District of Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 25, 2020. Many middle schools and primary schools in the district offer paper-cutting class for students to experience the traditional art. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Paper-cutting artist Li Wang (2nd R front) teaches as a student tries at Zhongmenzhuang primary school in Hancheng Township, Lubei District of Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 25, 2020. Many middle schools and primary schools in the district offer paper-cutting class for students to experience the traditional art. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)