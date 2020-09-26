Villagers air chilies, corn at Chengkan Village in east China

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/9/26 7:47:46

A villager airs chilies at Chengkan Village of Huizhou District in Huangshan, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 25, 2020. Photo:Xinhua


 

Chinese characters reading "celebrating harvest" are patterned by chilies and corn aired by villagers at Chengkan Village of Huizhou District in Huangshan, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 25, 2020.Photo:Xinhua


 

A villager airs chilies and corn at Chengkan Village of Huizhou District in Huangshan, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 25, 2020.Photo:Xinhua


 

Posted in: CHINA
