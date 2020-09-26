Decorations set up in Macao to celebrate upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival

Citizens take photos of illuminations at the Largo Do Senado in Macao, south China, Sept. 25, 2020. Main streets, squares, gardens and buildings in Macao are decorated with illuminations to celebrate the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival and the National Day holiday.Photo:Xinhua

Illuminations are seen on the Avenida de Almeida Ribeiro in Macao, south China, Sept. 25, 2020. Main streets, squares, gardens and buildings in Macao are decorated with illuminations to celebrate the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival and the National Day holiday.Photo:Xinhua

Illumination installations are seen in front of the Ruins of the St. Paul's in Macao, south China, Sept. 25, 2020. Main streets, squares, gardens and buildings in Macao are decorated with illuminations to celebrate the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival and the National Day holiday.Photo:Xinhua