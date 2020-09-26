US Texas to send experts to California helping animals displaced by wildfires

Rescue vehicles rush to put out wildfires near Arcadia, California, 20 kilometers away from Los Angeles on Sunday local time. Residents were ordered to leave due to the out-of-control fire. File photo: Xinhua

US state of Texas will send experts to California to help care for animals displaced by the ongoing wildfires, Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced Friday.According to the governor, nine members of the Texas A&M Veterinary Emergency Team (VET) and six agents from the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will be deploying to Butte County, California on Saturday.The team's mission is to support three area shelters that have taken in almost 500 animals displaced by the wildfires. The VET will bring their experience in managing emergency shelters and situations to help ease the stress being put on the local responders."Texas is always ready to answer the call to help our fellow Americans in their time of need," said Abbott. "The dedicated men and women of VET and AgriLife will help strengthen California's efforts to rescue and provide care for animals displaced by the fires. The Lone Star State will continue to offer any assistance needed for California's ongoing wildfire relief efforts."According to a release from the governor's office, the VET deployed to the same area last December to provide oversight on sheltering, inventory and data management, veterinary medical support for injured and ill animals, and efforts to reunite animals with their owners.