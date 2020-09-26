Fighter jets take off with afterburner for sorties

A fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Eastern Theater Command takes off with afterburner for training sortie at night in early September, 2020.Photo:China Military

A ground crew assigned to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Eastern Theater Command checks the jet microscopically prior to a training sortie at night in early September, 2020.Photo:China Military

A fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Eastern Theater Command safely returns from a training sortie despite of poor weather in early September, 2020.Photo:China Military

A fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Eastern Theater Command safely returns from a training sortie despite of poor weather in early September, 2020.Photo:China Military