Fighter jets take off with afterburner for sorties

Source: China Military Published: 2020/9/26 8:23:00

A fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Eastern Theater Command takes off with afterburner for training sortie at night in early September, 2020.Photo:China Military


 

A ground crew assigned to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Eastern Theater Command checks the jet microscopically prior to a training sortie at night in early September, 2020.Photo:China Military


 

A fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Eastern Theater Command safely returns from a training sortie despite of poor weather in early September, 2020.Photo:China Military


 

A fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Eastern Theater Command safely returns from a training sortie despite of poor weather in early September, 2020.Photo:China Military


 

