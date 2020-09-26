Food companies busy producing moon cakes ahead of Mid-Autumn Festival

A worker makes moon cakes at a workshop of a food company in Yutian County of Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 25, 2020. Food companies in Tangshan are busy producing moon cakes ahead of the Mid-Autumn Festival.Photo:Xinhua

Workers make moon cakes at a workshop of a food company in Zunhua City of Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 25, 2020. Food companies in Tangshan are busy producing moon cakes ahead of the Mid-Autumn Festival.Photo:Xinhua

Cooks make traditional pastries at a workshop of a time-honored enterprise in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 25, 2020. By diversifying into new flavors of pastries and promoting sales via e-commerce platforms to better meet market demand, many pastry-making enterprises in Fuzhou have seen their sales increased as the Mid-Autumn Festival draws near during which people usually eat moon cakes.Photo:Xinhua

