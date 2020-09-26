Brazilian gov't authorizes entry of foreigners to all airports

Photo:VCG

Brazil has authorized the entry of foreigners to all of the country's airports and has extended restrictions for entering the country by land or sea for another 30 days, the government announced in the Official Gazette on Thursday night.The Brazilian government has been evaluating travel restriction measures month to month since March, when international flights first began to be limited due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.In July, the Brazilian government partially removed restrictions on foreigners entering the country by air, although restrictions were maintained at the airports of Mato Grosso do Sul, Paraiba, Rondonia, Rio Grande do Sul, and Tocantins.In August, restrictions were expanded to airports in the states of Goias and Roraima.The entry of foreigners by air is now permitted as long as they meet immigration requirements.Those looking to enter the country for a trip of up to 90 days must present proof of health insurance that is valid in Brazil before boarding their flight.