Cattle racing festival held in Inner Mongolia

A singer performs during the opening ceremony of the first cattle racing festival of Inner Mongolia at an equestrian park in Horqin Right Wing Middle Banner of Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Sept. 26, 2020. The first cattle racing festival of Inner Mongolia opened in Horqin Right Wing Middle Banner of Hinggan League on Saturday. The two-day festival, attended by 22 teams from across Inner Mongolia, consists of milking competition, tug-of-war competition, racing competition and cattle industry development forum. (Xinhua/Ye Ziyan)

Herdsmen and judges weigh the milk during a milking competition of the first cattle racing festival of Inner Mongolia at an equestrian park in Horqin Right Wing Middle Banner of Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Sept. 26, 2020. The first cattle racing festival of Inner Mongolia opened in Horqin Right Wing Middle Banner of Hinggan League on Saturday. The two-day festival, attended by 22 teams from across Inner Mongolia, consists of milking competition, tug-of-war competition, racing competition and cattle industry development forum. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 26, 2020 shows dancers performing during the opening ceremony of the first cattle racing festival of Inner Mongolia at an equestrian park in Horqin Right Wing Middle Banner of Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The first cattle racing festival of Inner Mongolia opened in Horqin Right Wing Middle Banner of Hinggan League on Saturday. The two-day festival, attended by 22 teams from across Inner Mongolia, consists of milking competition, tug-of-war competition, racing competition and cattle industry development forum. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 26, 2020 shows a tug-of-war competition during the first cattle racing festival of Inner Mongolia at an equestrian park in Horqin Right Wing Middle Banner of Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The first cattle racing festival of Inner Mongolia opened in Horqin Right Wing Middle Banner of Hinggan League on Saturday. The two-day festival, attended by 22 teams from across Inner Mongolia, consists of milking competition, tug-of-war competition, racing competition and cattle industry development forum. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 26, 2020 shows a competition during the first cattle racing festival of Inner Mongolia at an equestrian park in Horqin Right Wing Middle Banner of Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The first cattle racing festival of Inner Mongolia opened in Horqin Right Wing Middle Banner of Hinggan League on Saturday. The two-day festival, attended by 22 teams from across Inner Mongolia, consists of milking competition, tug-of-war competition, racing competition and cattle industry development forum. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)