School life at Liuye central primary school in Guangxi

Photo taken on Sept. 11, 2020 shows students preparing for the board shoes relay during a break betweem classes at Liuye central primary school in Liuye Township of Dahua Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

Photo taken on Sept. 5, 2020 shows students playing bronze drums and other instruments during a break betweem classes at Liuye central primary school in Liuye Township of Dahua Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

Photo taken on Sept. 11, 2020 shows students playing drums during a break betweem classes at Liuye central primary school in Liuye Township of Dahua Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

Photo taken on Sept. 2, 2020 shows students listening to a teacher explaining about the game of board shoes during a break betweem classes at Liuye central primary school in Liuye Township of Dahua Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)