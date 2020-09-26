In pics: construction site of grand bridge of Jakarta-Bandung High Speed Railway in Indonesia

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/9/26 20:20:30

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 24, 2020 shows the construction site of continuous girders closure of a grand bridge of the Jakarta-Bandung High Speed Railway in Indonesia. Closure work of the 64-meter-long continuous girders was successfully carried out on Thursday. (Photo by Liu Meiling/Xinhua)


 

Posted in: WORLD
